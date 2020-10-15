EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) Professor Brad Cross, PhD, PE, SE, has been named a Fellow by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

“This is a great accomplishment and recognition of his contributions to the civil engineering profession,” said Ryan Fries, PhD, PE, professor and chair of the Department of Civil Engineering.

According to the ASCE, Fellows have made “celebrated contributions and developed creative solutions that change lives around the world.” Only three percent of ASCE members hold the prestigious honor.

An SOE faculty member since September 1992, Cross performs research in the areas of historic preservation, the seismic retrofit of existing structures, structural dynamics, finite element analysis, and bridge instrumentation and design. He has extensive experience in the structural design and preservation of buildings.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cross has served ASCE in a variety of positions during his career, including past chair of the St. Louis section of the Structural and Earthquake Engineering Technical Committee, founding member of the New Madrid Chapter of the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute, associate editor for seismic effects for the ASCE Journal of Structural Engineering, and co-chair of the 2006 ASCE Structures Congress in St. Louis. He is currently a member of the American National Standards Institute/Truss Plate Institute (ANSI/TPI) National Design Standard for Metal Plate Wood Truss Construction Committee.

A Piscataway, New Jersey native, Cross earned a bachelor’s in civil engineering from the University of Maryland in 1984. He achieved a doctorate from The Johns Hopkins University in 1992.

The SIUE School of Engineering is one of the largest engineering schools in the region. It offers comprehensive and affordable engineering programs with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Fowler Student Design Center.

Photo: SIUE Civil Engineering Professor Brad Cross has been named an ASCE Fellow.

More like this: