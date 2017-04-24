EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Station No. 3 was officially unveiled to the public on Saturday with a large turnout of city officials and community members.

Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle guided the dedication ceremony. He pointed out during the dedication that the response time to SIUE and the nearby Gateway Commerce Center has been severely reduced.

“Today is the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Welle said. “Thank you to aldermen for the public service safety tax and all the citizens for their support.” Welle also thanked all the legislative, city, and SIUE officials in attendance. He also commended the architect, FGM Architects, and builder Harvey Wolf of Wolf Construction for performing such a fine job on the modern facility for the Edwardsville Fire Department.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton joined Welle and thanked all the people involved in the process. He also singled out Sen. William Haine for his work in leading the charge during the beginning of the journey to help obtain the land to service the students and faculty. Mayor Patton also provided a special salute to Harvey Wolf and Wolf Construction, the FGM Architects company, the aldermen, the alderwomen, the city staff and the public for support in what he described as “this much-needed project.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Patton said he also wanted to thank the aldermen and alderwomen and all the city employees for their dedication and work during the construction and planning stages of the project.

“It has been a wonderful process,” he said. “Our other Public Safety Facility is about 50 percent built and for both projects it has taken a lot of personal efforts. I want to thank the taxpayers of the city for their support.”

SIUE Vice-Chancellor Rich Walker, also on the planning committee for the project, said: “President Pembrook shares my feelings and we are thrilled to have Station 3. Edwardsville and SIUE continue to be a bright spot and the envy all around Illinois. On behalf of faculty and staff of students of SIUE, welcome.”

Alderwoman Janet Stack also provided some remarks and talked about how important the new fire facility was for Edwardsville and SIUE. A dedication was done with a plaque for the new fire station. Welle thanked Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams for an outstanding job coordinating the project.

The alderman and alderwomen thanked during the event were: Ward 1 - Barb Jurgena-Stamer, Ward 2 - Jeanette Mallon, Ward 3 - Tom Butts, Ward 4 - Janet Stack, Ward 5 - Will Krause, Ward 6 - Craig Louer and Ward 7 - Art Risavi.

More like this: