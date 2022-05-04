ALTON - SIUE Chancellor Dr. James T. Minor will be the keynote speaker of the Annual NAACP Alton Branch Banquet on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. This year's theme is "Moving Forward For Change, When We Fight, We Win!"

"Your donations will allow several scholarships to be presented to deserving students," Andy Hightower, the NAACP Alton Branch director, said. "The banquet committee has worked diligently in preparing the event.

"This year we are looking forward to a tremendous turnout due to the fact it has been two years since we have come together for the annual banquet because of the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The deadline for the program book ads and tickets is May 15, 2022. Tickets are $60 each or a table of eight for $480.

Ads are full page $150, half-page $100, and quarter of a page $50 and patrons ads are $10. Corporate sponsorships are Platinum $5,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $2,000 and Bronze $1,500.

To place an ad, please contact Charlotte Hightower at (618) 593-1853 with any questions.

Please make checks payable to the Alton Branch NAACP. Mail to Attention: Ad Journal: P.O. Box 1216, Alton, IL., 62002, e-mail ads to Altonbranch@naacp.com.

Any further questions call the chairperson Mrs. Maxine Caldwell (618) 795-5786 and co-chair Mrs. Anita Banks at (618) 465-8366.

