EDWARDSVILLE – There’s a new spot on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s campus for students, faculty and staff to grab a quick caffeine boost or sweet treat! Lovejoy Library is now home to a Starbucks Cart.

A ribbon was cut on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to mark the official opening of the Starbucks Library Cart, which offers a core menu assortment, and is located in the South entrance of Lovejoy Library.

“Today’s opening is a culmination of years of discussion, persistence and patience,” said Jeffrey Waple, PhD, vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “I thank everyone involved for their hard work and dedication in making this concept a reality.”

“Dining is elated that the library operation has finally come to fruition,” added Dining Services Director Dennis Wobbe. “The lengthy journey to this innovative and contemporary concept started nearly 12 years ago. We had carefully considered a multitude of different areas within the library, and a score of national and local coffee establishments. We truly appreciate the intuition and inventiveness of the chancellor, vice chancellors and the Lovejoy Library team to collaborate and present the SIUE community with this final premier location.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Starbucks Library Cart is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its menu includes hot and iced beverages, iced teas and some refreshers. Food options include sweet, savory and seasonal pastries. With respect to the library environment, no blended beverages are available at this location in order to reduce noise levels.

“This option allowed us to provide a wonderful service to our beloved campus and remain respectful to the peaceful environment the library provides for students. It was also a fiscally responsible venue to create,” noted Melissa McEldowney, associate director of Dining Services. “In working with a cart-like set up and with a franchise that we already have a relationship with on campus, we were able to offer the greatest impact to the community with the least amount of cost associated with the project.”

Both the Starbucks Library Cart and the Starbucks in the Morris University Center are run by SIUE’s Dining Services.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: