EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Admissions is celebrating School Counselor Week Feb. 3-7 by bringing treats and posters to a variety of regional schools and their counselors. The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) annually sponsors the event each February.

“SIUE is actively recognizing the significant role that school counselors play in our recruitment of new students and how valuable those counselors are to our office,” said Todd Burrell, SIUE director of undergraduate admissions. “While we won’t be able to reach out to all school counselors, we truly appreciate each one’s efforts to support students considering SIUE for their collegiate home.”

Burrell pointed out that school counselors have always been considered most influential as students consider institutions and are valuable to students transitioning to post-secondary institutions.

“The important work and relationships school counselors make with not only their students, but also the universities, allow for many opportunities for those students,” Burrell said. “They are an essential part of why students select certain institutions and are therefore major stakeholders in SIUE’s enrollment efforts.

“We are proud to celebrate the numerous school counselors, who help us recruit students who will shape a changing world.”

