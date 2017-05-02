EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host its first Golden Graduation Reunion during commencement weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 5-6. Approximately 20 graduates from the class of 1967, donning gold regalia, will walk during the 5 p.m. Saturday ceremony at the Vadalabene Center. Each will be honored with a commemorative medallion as they cross the stage.

“SIUE is thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of alumni back to campus for this milestone anniversary,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook, who brought the idea to SIUE based on similar experiences at previous campuses. “The Golden Reunion weekend will provide them with an opportunity to reunite with friends, relive days gone by and make new SIUE memories.”

In addition to participating in Commencement ceremonies, the reunion includes a Friday evening reception and a Saturday afternoon campus bus tour.

“We are excited to celebrate the long-standing relationship we have with our seasoned alumni,” said Cathy Taylor, director of constituent relations and special projects with the SIUE Foundation. “The response for the Golden Reunion has been incredibly positive. Several alumni have called to register and shared wonderful stories about their time on campus.

“This new SIUE tradition will honor the distinctive connection between the University and its golden graduates. We have thoughts about expanding this celebration for 60-year anniversaries once we reach that milestone.”

