SIUE captures 12th straight win over Eastern Illinois at home

The Cougars remain undefeated in their spring season with a record of 12-0 and an Ohio Valley Conference record of 2-0.

The squad began the match by earning the doubles point with a 6-1 win from No. 2 doubles pair Lexi Aranda and Morgan Steffes against Eastern Illinois' Emily Pugachevsky and Sristhi Slaria. Aranda and Steffes have a doubles record of 8-1 at the No. 2 spot this season. The No. 3 doubles duo of Lara Tupper and Callaghan Adams soon followed with a 6-3 victory against Grace Summers and Kamile Stadalninkaite.

Article continues after sponsor message

In singles play, freshman Tiffany Hollebeck was the first one to score a point for the Cougars, defeating EIU's Srishti Slaria 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. This brings Hollebeck up to a nine-match winning streak in singles play.

Following close behind, No. 2 Mia Frogner was victorious against Grace Summers with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Freshman, and Tupper had a solid win at the No. 3 spot 6-3, 6-4. Steffes and Aranda also collected singles win for the Cougars.

"Our team came out ready today. What a great result against a good EIU team. We were ready in doubles from the first point, and we transitioned into the singles extremely well. I'm very happy about our effort at No. 3 doubles today. We look forward to our match on Saturday vs Eastern Kentucky."

SIUE's homestand is scheduled to continue Saturday with an 11 a.m. match against Eastern Kentucky at the SIUE outdoor tennis courts.