ST. LOUIS/EDWARDSVILLE - Given the current status of the country and world, families are looking for a chance to escape into wonder and excitement, even in their own hometown. St. Louis’ City Museum is offering just that.

The City Museum is collaborating with a Capstone Group studying at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville to create an event that highlights the fun to be had on the museum’s campus.

On March 26, 2022, said event will be taking place along with an additional giveaway of four-year-long memberships retailing at two hundred and twenty dollars in total. To be considered for the giveaway, customers will use the included QR code to enter the raffle. The customer’s name and email will be requested to contact the lucky customer that wins the raffle prize.

This Capstone Group and the City Museum hope to call attention to the campus’ many attractions and exhibits.

There is simply no way to experience all there is to experience at the Museum in one single visit. Because of this, we advise potential customers to consider joining the membership program with the City Museum.

Further information on the topic will be provided on the day of the event and on the City Museum’s official website www.citymuseum.org.

