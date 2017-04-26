SIUE cancels Wednesday's night's baseball game against Bradley
April 26, 2017 1:31 PM
EDWARDSVILLE – Wednesday night's baseball game between SIUE and Bradley scheduled for 6 p.m. in Peoria, Illinois has been canceled due to inclement weather forecast for the area.
There is no makeup date planned for the game.
The Cougars (17-22) next play a three-game series on the road Saturday and Sunday at Pittsburgh.