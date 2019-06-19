EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will break ground at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 for the new Harry Gallatin SIUE Golf Practice Facility at Sunset Hills Country Club (SHCC) in Edwardsville.

The indoor practice facility and driving range is being named in honor of legendary SIUE coach and supporter, the late Harry Gallatin, who envisioned a first-class facility that would increase student-athlete training opportunities.

Speakers at the event will include SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD, SIUE Director of Athletics Brad Hewitt, PhD, SHCC President Cory Darr, CPA, and representatives from the Gallatin Family.

The 2,200-square-foot facility will include three indoor hitting bays, a video training system, an indoor putting surface and the ability to open the doors to hit out into the driving range. The development will cost approximately $500,000.

