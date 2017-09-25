EDWARDSVILLE - Season tickets are now available for men's and women's basketball teams at SIUE. Pricing can be found below.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Season Ticket Pricing for SIUE Men’s Basketball

Courtside - $400*
Premier - $270**
Cougar Reserved - $165
Red Zone - $135
General Admission - $85

Special discounts are available for SIUE alumni and faculty/staff on men’s basketball season tickets. Please call the ticket office at 855-SIUETIX for more information on those prices and how to order.

Season Ticket Pricing for SIUE Women’s Basketball***

$100 Premier
$50 Cougar Reserved
$35 Red Zone

Article continues after sponsor message

***If you purchase men’s basketball season tickets, you can get the same seat (in any location) for women’s basketball for only $35 per seat.

NOTE: *A $300 per seat donation is required to purchase courtside seating. All donations are 80% tax deductible as 20% are benefits with use of the Cougar Pavilion & a parking pass.** A $250 per seat donation is required to purchase premier seating. All donations are 80% tax deductible as 20% are benefits with use of the Cougar Pavilion & a parking pass.

Men’s Basketball Home Schedule

Sun., Nov. 5 vs. Brescia (Exhibition)
Wed., Nov. 15 vs. Valparaiso
Wed., Nov. 22 vs. Western Illinois
Sun., Dec. 10 vs. South Alabama
Tue., Dec. 19 vs. Chicago State
Thu., Jan. 11 vs. Belmont
Sat., Jan. 13 vs. Tennessee State
Thu., Jan. 18 vs. Southeast Missouri
Sat., Jan. 20 vs. UT Martin
Thu., Feb. 1 vs. Tennessee Tech
Sat., Feb. 3 vs. Jacksonville State
Thu., Feb. 8 vs. Eastern Illinois
Sat., Feb. 10 vs. Murray State
Thu., Feb. 22 vs. Austin Peay

Complete Men's Basketball Schedule

Women’s Basketball Home Schedule

Fri., Nov. 3 vs. UM-St. Louis (Exhibition)
Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Air Force
Tue., Nov. 21 vs. Saint Louis
Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Stetson
Thu., Dec. 7 vs. Central Michigan
Sun., Dec. 17 vs. Northern Illinois
Thu., Jan. 11 vs. Belmont
Sat., Jan. 13 vs. Tennessee State
Wed., Jan. 17 vs. Southeast Missouri
Sat., Jan. 20 vs. UT Martin
Thu., Feb. 1 vs. Tennessee Tech
Sat., Feb. 3 vs. Jacksonville State
Wed., Feb. 7 vs. Eastern Illinois
Sat., Feb. 10 vs. Murray State
Wed., Feb. 21 vs. Austin Peay
Complete Women's Basketball Schedule

More like this:

Alton Native Mermis Inks Two-Year, $1.63 M Deal With Maple Leafs
Jul 2, 2025
SIUE Draws Houston in NCAA First Round
Mar 17, 2025
What To Know About Carrollton Basketball’s State Semifinal Opponent: Cissna Park
Mar 5, 2025
What To Know About Alton Basketball’s State Semifinal Opponent: Kenwood
Mar 6, 2025
Student-Affairs Night Of Basketball: SIUE Vs. Southern Indiana
Jan 22, 2025

 