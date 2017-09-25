SIUE basketball season tickets available
EDWARDSVILLE - Season tickets are now available for men's and women's basketball teams at SIUE. Pricing can be found below.
Season Ticket Pricing for SIUE Men’s Basketball
Courtside - $400*
Premier - $270**
Cougar Reserved - $165
Red Zone - $135
General Admission - $85
Special discounts are available for SIUE alumni and faculty/staff on men’s basketball season tickets. Please call the ticket office at 855-SIUETIX for more information on those prices and how to order.
Season Ticket Pricing for SIUE Women’s Basketball***
$100 Premier
$50 Cougar Reserved
$35 Red Zone
***If you purchase men’s basketball season tickets, you can get the same seat (in any location) for women’s basketball for only $35 per seat.
NOTE: *A $300 per seat donation is required to purchase courtside seating. All donations are 80% tax deductible as 20% are benefits with use of the Cougar Pavilion & a parking pass.** A $250 per seat donation is required to purchase premier seating. All donations are 80% tax deductible as 20% are benefits with use of the Cougar Pavilion & a parking pass.
Men’s Basketball Home Schedule
Sun., Nov. 5 vs. Brescia (Exhibition)
Women’s Basketball Home Schedule
Fri., Nov. 3 vs. UM-St. Louis (Exhibition)
