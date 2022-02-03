EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE women's and men's basketball games scheduled for later today against Eastern Illinois at First Community Arena have been postponed due to the snow.

The SIUE women have rescheduled the game for Monday (Feb. 7) at 5:30 p.m.

The SIUE men have rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 21 at a time to be determined later.

SIUE's next scheduled games are Saturday at Murray State. The women have a 5 p.m. tip-off time follow by the men at 7 p.m.