NACOGDOCHES, Texas – SIUE moved to 4-2 on the season, splitting a pair of games Saturday at Stephen F. Austin.

The Cougars scored a 2-1 win over UT Arlington in the early game before dropping a 13-1 decision in the nightcap. SIUE will wrap the weekend with an 11 a.m. game against UT Arlington Sunday morning.

The Cougars used a pair of solo homers in the opener to get past the Mavericks.

"It's the crazy game of baseball," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We didn't get many good swings, but we got two good swings which were good enough to get us a victory and our pitching staff held."

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Brett Pierson hit a two-out home run to right to tie the score. Raul Elguezabal homered with two outs in the fourth to give the Cougars the lead.

SIUE starter Kenny Serwa improved to 2-0 on the mound. He worked five innings allowing a run on five hits. He struck out a career-high 10 hitters while walking only two.

"Kenny wasn't as sharp as we've seen, but he gutted through it," Lyons said. "UTA has some really mature hitters. They don't chase a lot of pitches and Kenny's pitch count got up there."

Kaid Karnes, Braydon Bone and Cole Milam each added scoreless outings in relief. Milam worked the final 2.1 innings, allowing a single hit and striking out four to earn his first save.

"We stretched Cole out a little farther, but he did a tremendous job to get the save," Lyons added.

The Cougars settled for just five hits against UTA pitchers Carlos Tavera and Michael Wong. Taveras allowed both runs on three hits while striking out 11 in the start. Wong worked two scoreless frames.

Stephen F. Austin touched up SIUE freshman starter Preston Salazar for six runs on five hits over 1.2 innings. All six runs came on five hits in the second inning.

"There was probably some first start jitters for Preston," Lyons said. "We went down 4-0 and that's a big hill to climb. We just weren't able to recover."

A run in the third and four more in the fourth before rounding out the scoring with two runs in the seventh inning. Brian Chandler, Ryan Brink and Quinn Waterhouse each allowed runs in relief for SIUE. Blake Stuble did not allow a run in a scoreless eighth inning.

SFA catcher Blake Zarrello paced the Lumberjacks' offense. He was 3 for 4 with a grand slam in the second inning and five total RBIs.

SIUE's only run came in the third inning. Aaron Goecks reached on a bunt single to start the inning and advanced to third on a double by John Stallcup. Goecks scored on a groundout by Josh Ohl. The Cougars managed just three hits in the game.

"We have struggled offensively this weekend," Lyons said. "It's early in the year and everyone is trying to find their way and their approach."

Lefthander David Llorens will start Sunday's finale.

