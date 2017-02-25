EMERSON, Ga. – SIUE baseball scored a pair of two-out runs Friday to secure a 2-1 win over Ohio in the opener of a four-game series at LakePoint Sports Complex.

The Cougars are now 3-2 for the year. The Bobcats also are 3-2 to start the season.

Nelson (1-1) earned his first win in an SIUE uniform, allowing a run over seven innings in his second start of the year. He allowed just three hits, while striking out seven and walking only one.

"Nelson Martz gave us a great effort," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "He never was in real trouble. He commanded his pitches and he had a low pitch count."

The only run allowed by Martz came on a Spencer Ibarra home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Martz now has 12 strikeouts and just four walks over 12 innings in his first two starts combined.

"At this point he has emerged as our No. 1 starter and he pitched that way today," Lyons added.

The Cougars went up 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning when Dustin Woodcock led off the inning with a double and then scored on a two-out double from Brock Weimer. Weimer drove in the game-winner in the eighth inning with two outs with a single center to score Alec Skender.

"Brock Weimer came through twice for us in big spots," Lyons said.

Jake Rudnicki (0-1) surrendered the game-winner to Weimer in the eighth. He allowed two hits in an inning of relief for Ohio.

Gerry Salisbury started for the Bobcats. He tossed six innings, allowing a run on three hits and did not figure into the decision. He struck out two.

"Our offense got off to a slow start and a lot of that had to do with Gerry Salisbury," Lyons said. "He did a good job keeping our hitters off-balance and changing speeds."

Weimer was 2 for 3 with the two RBIs to lead the Cougars. Mario Tursi also picked up two hits or SIUE.

Ibarra was the only Ohio player with more than a single hit.

Mason McReaken followed Martz to the mound for SIUE. McReaken pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn his second save of the year. He struck out one and did not walk a batter. In three appearances this season, McReaken is 1-0 with two saves. He has not allowed a run and has struck out four hitters in five innings.

"Mason has become the kind of guys who wants the ball at the end of the game," Lyons said. "Last weekend proved he should have that opportunity this weekend. He has confidence in his stuff and he has confidence when he is in those situations. It is exactly what you want from a guy at the backend of your bullpen."

The Cougars and Bobcats will continue the series with a Saturday doubleheader. First pitch is slated for noon CT.

