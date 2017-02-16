EDWARDSVILLE – First-year Head Coach Sean Lyons and SIUE baseball opens the 2017 season Friday when the Cougars begin a four-game series at Seattle.

SIUE is looking to rebound from a 9-40 season a year ago. Lyons believes the team is ready.

"We have had some really good practices," he said. "The guys are prepared and ready to get on a plane and head west. We're ready to see a team other than ourselves."

The Cougars will be tested immediately. Seattle is the defending Western Athletic Conference regular season champion after posting a 21-6 Conference in 2016. The Redhawks were chosen as the preseason favorites in the WAC.

"It's time to see how our guys compete," Lyons continued. "It's going to be a challenge. Seattle is a really good club."

SIUE and Seattle will open the series with a 7 pm (CT) game Friday night. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday before finishing with a single game Sunday afternoon.

Lyons expect his team to focus on the details.

"I want to see the basic fundamentals," Lyons said. "I want to see pitchers throwing strikes and being aggressive in the strike zone. I want to see solid defense and I want our at-bats to continue to get better. I think those are the things every coach wants to see at this time of year."

The Cougars' head coach also said the mild winter has given the team the chance to work.

"The weather has been great and has allowed us to get out on the field," he said. "We've had the chance to have multiple live scrimmages."

All four game will be streamed live and free of charge at GoSeattleU.com. Live stats also are available at SIUEStats.com.

Probable pitching matchups:

Friday: SIUE RHP Nelson Martz vs. Seattle RHP Janson Junk

Saturday game one: SIUE RHP Brock Fulkerson vs. Seattle LHP Nathan Bonck

Saturday game two: SIUE RHP Danny Ehrsam vs. Seattle LHP Nick Meservey

Sunday: SIUE RHP Brendan Miller vs. Seattle LHP Jake Prizina

