EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead Saturday before holding on for the win to complete the four-game sweep of Northern Illinois at Simmons Baseball Complex.

"Coming home and winning all four games is really difficult to do," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "On a day where the wind is blowing out 20-25 miles per hour to have the final score be 4-3 is kind of amazing."

SIUE improved to 4-0 at home this season and 8-4 overall. NIU fell to 2-9.

Trailing 3-2 going into the eighth, Keaton Wright worked a one-out walk before Brock Weimer was hit by a pitch. Aaron Goecks then drilled a double off the right field fence to bring in Wright to tie the game. Jared McCunn then pinch hit and hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Weimer with the eventual game-winning run.

"The guys have a belief right now that somebody is going to come up with a big hit and it doesn't matter who it is," Lyons said. "Aaron Goecks, a freshman getting one of a few starts for the year came up with a huge double and then Jared McCunn gets the sac fly."

Northern Illinois' Andrew Frankenreider allowed the two runs in two innings of relief and fell to 0-1 with the loss.

The Cougars' late runs came after NIU fought back from behind. SIUE scored twice in the fifth against Northern Illinois starter Donovin Sims. The Cougars used three two-out hits to take a 2-0 lead. Dustin Woodcock and Wright each had RBIs in the inning.

Sims tossed six innings in the start, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out nine.

The Huskies tied the game in the seventh with back-to-back home runs from Jacob Dunham and Roderick Bynum. NIU then took the 3-2 lead in the eighth on an RBI-single from Joe Jumonville before the Cougars answered in the bottom of the inning.

"That's something I am really proud of the guys for," Lyons said. "We gave up the lead in the seventh when they (NIU) tied it, then they scored one in the eighth. The guys answered right back in the bottom half of the inning."

Mike Miller (1-0) earned the win in relief. He allowed the run in the eighth on two hits. Tristan Walters earned his second save of the weekend with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Brendan Miller started and threw six scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out three.

"Brendan Miller did a great job keeping the ball down and forcing ground balls and giving us a chance," Lyons said.

Alec Skender led the Cougars with two hits. Woodcock, Wright and Goecks each had a hit an RBI.

Jumonville led Northern Illinois with two hits and the RBI.

SIUE will play host to Saint Louis Wednesday night in the final non-conference tuneup before Ohio Valley Conference play begins.

"Saint Louis is off to a great start," Lyons said. "The weather is supposed to be good. It'll be a good matchup between these two teams."

