EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball's game with Evansville scheduled for Wednesday night at Simmons Complex has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Cougars and Aces will instead play Wed., March 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Simmons Complex.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE, 10-6 overall and 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference, will take to the road for the first time in OVC play when they travel to Tennessee Tech for a three-game weekend beginning Friday in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The Golden Eagles are 11-6 overall and 3-0 in the OVC.