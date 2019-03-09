SIUE Baseball Game Scheduled for Saturday is Postponed, Cougars Play Again Sunday
March 9, 2019 2:26 PM
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE baseball's game at Tennessee Tech scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday has been postponed due to rain.
The Cougars and Golden Eagles will finish the three-game Ohio Valley Conference series with a doubleheader Sunday. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 11 a.m.
SIUE won the opener of the series Friday night and is 4-5 overall and 1-0 in the OVC. Tennessee Tech is 7-5 and 0-1.