THIBODAUX, La. – SIUE baseball continued a successful opening weekend, winning twice more Saturday, defeating George Washington and Nicholls State at the Baseball on the Bayou Classic.

The Cougars blanked George Washington 1-0 in the afternoon game before using late scoring to defeat Nicholls State 5-2 in the evening game. SIUE will conclude the weekend with another meeting with George Washington Sunday morning. The Cougars' 3-0 start is the best start to a season in the Division I era and the best since the 2006 team opened the year 4-0.

"The guys have played really well and really hard," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "They've competed for one another."

In the opener, SIUE starter Kenny Serwa and relievers Kaid Karnes and Braydon Bone combined for a three-hit shutout in the 1-0 win over GW.

Serwa tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out nine and walking one. Karnes followed with two innings. He walked one and struck out two. Bone picked up his first save of the year tossing a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one.

"We've had really good pitching in all three games," Lyons added. "Kenny was outstanding."

The Cougars managed the only run of the game in the bottom of third inning. Josh Ohl was hit by a pitch to start the inning and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Dylan Burris. Connor Kiffer then singled to right field scoring Ohl from second base.

"It was a tough day to hit, for both teams," Lyons said. "We were able to scratch one across."

The late game started ominously for the Cougars and starter David Llorens. Llorens walked three hitters and hit two batters and the Colonels took advantage, scoring twice.

"David's first inning was rough," Lyons said. "He settled in and got through three."

A Tyler Bastunas sacrifice fly in the second inning and an RBI-double from Raul Elguezabal in the sixth inning tied the game.

Brian Chandler followed Llorens and worked five scoreless innings in relief. He allowed a hit and struck out three for the win.

"Brian settled the waters for us," Lyons said. "He was outstanding."

The Cougars scored three times in the ninth for the win. Steven Pattan drove home the game-winner with a one-out sacrifice fly and Josh Ohl drove home two with a single to left.

"We've had contributions from everyone," Lyons added. "Everyone has chipped in a piece here or a piece there."

First pitch with George Washington is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, but rain is in the forecast and may delay the game.



