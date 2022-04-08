



EDWARDSVILLE - The Ohio Valley Conference baseball series between SIUE and Eastern Illinois, scheduled for this weekend at Simmons Baseball Complex, has been altered due to expected inclement weather.

The Cougars and Panthers will play two games on Saturday, with the first game of the doubleheader starting at approximately 1 p.m. The game on Sunday remains unchanged, with first pitch expected to come at approximately 1 p.m.

