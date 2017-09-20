EDWARDSVILLE – Following a 23-win season in 2017, SIUE baseball has started fall workouts and Head Coach Sean Lyons welcomes 10 newcomers to the Cougar baseball roster.

"This fall is another opportunity for us to take a step forward with what we want to do," Lyons said. "We're approaching it the same way. We're coaching our guys up and we're instilling our system with 10 new players. There are a lot of new faces and guys need to learn what the expectations are within the program."

Lyons said he and the staff will rely on the returners to help acclimate the newcomers to SIUE baseball.

"To this point they've done a tremendous job," he said. "We have guys who have really 'grabbed the bull by the horns' if you will in wanting to jump into some leadership roles. One of the things we need to find out this fall is who the team leaders are going to be."

The second-year head coach also said the fall season is for more than just on-the-field improvement.

"It's about building the relationships; the player-coach relationship and relationships between players as well," Lyons said. "That's a big piece of our fall. We'll do a lot of activities and things together as a team to help build that bond."

Lyons has added seven transfers and three freshmen to his roster.

"We're excited about the guys that we have come in and trying to figure out what their roles will be," Lyons said. "We're going to add some depth to our pitching staff and we've got some exciting position players as well. Whether they're guys who will crack the starting lineup or just add depth, that's to be seen. That is what the fall is for."

All 10 newcomers are profiled below:

Collin Baumgartner

6-6, 205, RHP

Freshman

Brighton, Illinois

Prior to SIUE: Played four seasons of varsity baseball for Southwestern high school…Class 2A All-State selection as a senior as chosen by the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association…Three-time All-South Central Conference selection…Honored as small school Player of the Year as a senior by the Alton Telegraph…Owns Southwest High career records for innings pitched (206.2), earned run average (1.15), strikeouts (280), wins (22), and games started (32)…Was 8-3 with a 0.43 ERA as a senior…Struck out 117 compared to just eight walks…Hit .318 with a team-best 26 RBIs and 12 doubles at the plate as a senior……Struck out 93 and walked only 15 as a junior…Played basketball and golf at Southwestern…Ranks No. 3 all-time at Southwestern with 1,387 career points in basketball.

Ryan Byrd

6-2, 190, LHP

Junior

Spokane, Washington

Prior to SIUE: Played at Spokane Falls Community College…Made 11 appearances, including 10 starts as a sophomore…Was 4-2 with a save and a 3.74 earned run average…Led the team with 79 strikeouts in 57.2 innings.

Braydon Bone

6-2, 170, RHP

Junior

Effingham, Illinois

Prior to SIUE: Played two seasons at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois…Was 1-0 in eight appearances as a senior… Struck out 14 hitters in 10.2 innings…Two-time All-Area selection…Three-time All-Apollo Conference selection for Effingham High School in baseball…Also earned All-State honorable mention, All-Area and All-Apollo Conference honors in basketball.

Peyton Cordova-Smith

6-2, 215, INF

Junior

Bothell, Washington

Prior to SIUE: Played at Everett Community College…ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first team selection as a sophomore…First team all-Northwest Athletic Conference selection…Hit .366 in 46 games…Led the team with 26 doubles and 38 RBIs…Added a home run and walked a team-high 32 times.

Bret Fehr

6-2, 204, OF

Junior

Manhattan, Kansas

Prior to SIUE: Played one season at Cowley County Community College…Hit .366 in 62 games…Second on the team with nine home runs and 16 doubles…Added 48 RBIs…Slugged .567 and finished with a .448 on-base percentage…Began his college career at Wichita State…Appeared in 19 games as a redshirt-freshman in 2016…Scored five runs and added a stolen base…Lettered three years in baseball at Manhattan high school…Named a Louisville Slugger High School All-American as a senior in 2014.

Brock Hammit

6-4, 230, OF/INF

Graduate

Nixa, Missouri

Prior to SIUE: Played two seasons at High Point, a Division I school in North Carolina…Appeared in two games for the Panthers in 2017…Began his career at Hutchinson Community College…Hit .303 with a .460 on-base percentage and an .840 slugging percentage in two seasons at Hutchinson…Earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from High Point.

Steven Pattan

5-9, 170, C/INF

Freshman

Godfrey, Illinois

Prior to SIUE: Lettered three years in varsity baseball at Alton High School…Second team All-Southwest Conference selection at catcher as a senior in 2017…First team All-SWC pick as a shortstop in 2016…Hit .363 as a senior with a .500 slugging percentage and a .454 on-base percentage…Drove in 27 runs…Played with the Metro East Bears during the summer…Part of the Bears' American Legion Illinois State Championship team in 2017 and Regional runner-up team in 2016.

Chris Robinson

6-3, 190, RHP

Junior

Glen Carbon, Illinois

Prior to SIUE: Played one season at Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods…Robinson was 2-4 with one save in 11 relief appearances for MCC-Maple Woods…Struck out 47 hitters in 48 innings…Made 18 appearances for Chillicothe (Ohio) in the Prospect League during the 2017 summer…Finished 3-1 with a save…Struck out 20 hitters in 30.1 innings for Chillicothe…Played at Edwardsville High School…Was 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA as a senior in 2015…Struck out 44 hitters in 28.1 innings.

Jordan Ross

5-10, 165, INF

Junior

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Prior to SIUE: Played at Spokane Falls Community College…First-team All-Northwest Athletic Conference East Region selection…NWAC gold glove award winner at shortstop…Hit .347 in 40 games as a senior…Led the team with 60 hits…Hit five doubles and drove in 14 runs.

Brett Taucher

6-4, 210, RHP

Freshman

Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Prior to SIUE: Played at Elk Grove High School…Honorable mention Northwest All-Area selection by the Daily Herald as a senior… Special mention All-Area selection as a junior…Also played golf at Elk Grove.

"We're trying to figure out who we are, who we have and how the newcomers are going to mix in," Lyons said. "As a new class of guys come in, every program believes it will add more competition and more depth. For us, that will play out in the fall and into the early spring."

