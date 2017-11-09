EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE continues to be Illinois' top public institution in graduating student-athletes and among the top 20 public schools nationally, according to a report released Wednesday by the NCAA.

Four SIUE programs earned a perfect score of 100 percent in the latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) figures. Women's basketball, softball, tennis and volleyball all earned a perfect score.

The GSR for the group of SIUE student-athletes in the 2007-2010 cohort is 90 percent overall.

"Once again, this is exciting news to find out where we are nationally," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "It is something that has become an expectation for our department. That expectation was created because of the work and effort put in by our staff, coaches, student-athletes as well as the support we receive from the University. As always, we are proud of our graduation success rate and our commitment to remain at this high level of achievement for years to come."

Illinois Public Institutions

Ranking (NCAA Division I)

1. SIUE 90

2. Illinois 88

2. Illinois State 88

4. Northern Illinois 86

5. Western Illinois 84

6. Eastern Illinois 83

6. UIC 83

6. SIU Carbondale 83

9. Chicago State 73

In the Ohio Valley Conference, 36 specific programs earned the distinction of a perfect 100 GSR score. Belmont, a private school, has the most with nine followed by Austin Peay (5), SIUE (4), Morehead State (4), Murray State (3), Jacksonville State (2), Eastern Illinois (1), Southeast Missouri (2), UT Martin (2), Eastern Kentucky (1), Tennessee State (1) and Tennessee Tech (1).

In addition to the programs with a perfect 100 GSR, the SIUE baseball, men's basketball, men's cross country and track and field, men's golf, men's soccer and women's soccer programs also exceeded the national average.

GSR was created in 1995 in response to Division I college and university presidents who wanted a rate that more accurately reflected the mobility of all college students than the federal graduation rate (FGR).

The GSR formula, intended to be a more complete and accurate look at student-athlete success, removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initial enrollment elsewhere.

