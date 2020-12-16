SIUE Athletics Concludes Bid Your Mask Off! Silent Auction, Benefits Student-Athlete Experience
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE athletics has concluded the Bid Your Mask Off Auction presented by Southern Bus & Mobility.
Included in the event was a raffle for a Louis Vuitton purse, which was won by Trista Neuman of Eugene, Oregon.
The auction, which ran from November 27 through December 12, netted a profit of nearly $9,000. The auction directly benefitted the SIUE student-athlete experience and COVID Scholarship budget replacement as many of the Department's traditional fundraising efforts have been put on hold due to the pandemic.
