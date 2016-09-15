EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt announced a restructuring of Cougar Athletics which included consolidation of several recently-open positions and the promotion of three current staff members.

Importantly, salary savings will occur, however, the department believes this creative restructuring will result in more effective and efficient operations.

Recently four employees (all who had a minimum of three years' service) have departed for career advancing opportunities. As a result, the department will only be posting three positions: Assistant Athletic Director for Sales and Marketing, Business Associate for Ticketing and Events and an Office Support Associate.

The remaining duties will be absorbed by three current employees.

Emily Skowron was named the Assistant Athletics Director for Internal Operations. Sandy Montgomery was given a new title and external role as the Associate Athletic Director for Alumni Relations. Jason Coomer's role was expanded as he was named the Deputy Athletic Director.

Article continues after sponsor message

Skowron is in her fourth year with SIUE Athletics and has become the department's expert on all issues related to facilities, external user group communications and program infrastructure. She has grown and learned quickly, enabling her to demonstrate extensive knowledge of facilities, superior communication skill sets and is SIUE's most experienced event management person on staff.

"We are very pleased to announce this promotion and augmentation of duties for Emily," said Hewitt. "She is a consummate professional who works hard, pays attention to detail and provides a collegial perspective related to inner workings of the department."

Montgomery, who joined SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics as a graduate assistant softball coach in 1985 after four years as a standout pitcher, will continue to serve as Head Softball Coach, and has previously served as the Senior Woman Administrator and Associate Athletic Director. She moves into a new role of Alumni Relations.

"It is more important than ever that we remain tied and fully engaged with our alumni," said Hewitt. "We constantly are looking for opportunities to upgrade our facilities and provide a better atmosphere for our current student-athletes through our interactions with the general public and our alumni. Sandy is respected not only for her successes but for her passion as an SIUE Alumnae and lifelong employee."

Coomer is in his ninth year with SIUE Athletics and has donned a number of roles during his tenure, including the oversight role of corporate partnerships, marketing, ticketing, licensing, sports information and broadcasting. He is a current member of the NCAA Wrestling Rules Committee. Coomer also served as a member of the coaching staff previously leading the tennis programs at SIUE.

"Jason will continue to have oversight in our External Affairs area as he is responsible for leading all facets of Athletics development, major gifts, planned giving, marketing and communications plus sport oversight for men's basketball, wrestling and women's tennis," said Hewitt. "In addition, he will broaden his managerial role supervising the student-athlete welfare areas of sports medicine and strength and conditioning as well as facility operations. This expanded role will be crucial to the foundation of success for all future SIUE Athletics programs."

More like this: