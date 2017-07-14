SIUE Athletics announces 2017 Hall of Fame inductees Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – Seven individuals and three teams will be inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017 on Saturday, Oct. 14, at SIUE's Meridian Ballroom located in the Morris University Center. This year's honorees include Ryan Cox (baseball), Alicia (DeShasier) McConnell (softball/women's track and field), Laurie (Foederer) Rinderer (women's tennis), John Meisel (Jean McDonald Service Award), Patty (Tiddy) McWhite Albert (women's tennis), Dr. Vaughn Vandegrift (special recognition), and Katie (Waldo) McKown (softball). The teams inducted this year are 1984 women's tennis, 1985 women's tennis and 2007 softball. This is the 13th class to be inducted since the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame started in 2005. The Hall of Fame seeks to recognize the achievements of former student-athletes, coaches, administrators and teams that have participated in the intercollegiate athletics programs at SIUE as well as to celebrate the history of the institution. A complete listing of Hall of Fame members is available at siuecougars.com. Reservations for the event can be made by contacting SIUE Athletics at 618-650-3155. Tickets are $40 and include a social for the inductees to be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. This year's event is presented by the Cassens & Sons Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler and the Missouri Athletic Club. Below is a short biography of each inductee. Ryan Cox, Baseball (Stewardson, Illinois) A 1997 All-American, he led the Cougars to a fifth-place finish at the Division II College World Series and an NCAA Regional Championship. He completed his collegiate career with 26 victories, tying Hall of Famer Pete Delkus and Doug Fox for the all-time lead. He is SIUE's career leader in strikeouts with 261. Cox was drafted in the fifth round of the 1999 MLB June Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants and played in the minor leagues from 1999 to 2003. Alicia (DeShasier) McConnell, Softball/Track and Field (Carrollton, Illinois) A first team All-American in 2006 for SIUE softball, DeShaiser completed her collegiate career as a three-time All-Region and All-Conference selection as well as the Great Lakes Valley Conference's Player of the Year in 2006. A 2012 inductee into the GLVC Hall of Fame, she spent time at every position on the softball field before finishing her career ranked in the program's top five in plate appearances (639), hits (230), RBIs (132), home runs (19), doubles (44), walks (79), stolen bases (94) and runs scored (160). She followed that up with a short career as a competitor in the javelin, throwing the longest toss heading into the 2007 NCAA Division II Championships at 50.23 meters (164-9). She also set the Korte Stadium record and went on to compete at the elite international level in the event. Laurie (Foederer) Rinderer (Highland, Illinois) A two-time All-American in doubles with Patty Tiddy, Foederer was on the front lines of SIUE's surge to the top of NCAA Division II women's tennis. Foederer earned All-American honors as national finalists in 1983 and national semifinalists in 1984. She was a key part of SIUE's national quartfinalist finish in 1983, runner-up finish in 1984 and third-place finish in 1985. She earned the SIUE athletic department's Sportsmanship Award in 1985 and was selected as the top female athlete in 1983. Dr. John Meisel, Jean McDonald Service Award Article continues after sponsor message Meisel served as the SIUE's NCAA Faculty Academic Representative from 1979 to 2013, directly reporting to five different chancellors. His role expanded several times as the treasurer of the Great Lakes Valley Conference from 2000 to 2005 and the president from 2005 to 2007. He was an instrumental force in SIUE's move to the NCAA Division I level, serving as a member of the NCAA Certification Self-Study Steering Committee for SIUE Chancellor Vaughn Vandegrift. Patty (Tiddy) McWhite Albert (Collinsville, Illinois) A two-time All-American with Laurie Foederer in doubles, Tiddy helped SIUE climb the ladder to the top of success for SIUE women's tennis. She earned All-American honors as national finalists in 1983 and national semifinalists in 1984. Her play also helped SIUE finish as a quarterfinalist in 1983, a runner-up in 1984 and third place in 1985. Dr. Vaughn Vandegrift (SIUE Chancellor Emeritus) As the chancellor of SIUE from 2004 to 2012, Vandegrift was the major player in SIUE graduating to the highest level of intercollegiate competition. His vision would lead SIUE to begin the transition to NCAA Division I status after the completion of the 2007-08 season. He also would forge SIUE into the Ohio Valley Conference, leading the intercollegiate program that would help increase its connection to alumni and the surrounding community. Katie (Waldo) McKown, Softball (Peoria, Illinois) The all-time leader in stolen bases at SIUE with 141, Waldo was an All-American as a freshman after batting .407 with a then-school record 81 hits and 48 stolen bases. She was a member of the 2000 team that started SIUE's string to nine consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Waldo is a two-time All-Region honoree and a three-time All-Great Lakes Valley Conference outfielder. She completed her collegiate career with a .361 batting average with 223 hits, 141 runs scored and 16 triples. 1984 Women's Tennis SIUE women's tennis took runner-up honors at the NCAA Division II Championships, falling to tournament host UT-Chattanooga in the championship match. The season featured SIUE's first-ever women's individual champion with Elisabeth Calander winning the first of her two national titles. Calander also was an All-American in doubles with Monica Briddle, with the pair finishing as national semifinalists. Patty Tiddy and Laurie Foederer also returned as All-Americans in doubles, also finishing as national semifinalists. The team also included Susan Miller, Janet Petras, Leah Schmidt and Lisa Schuito. 1985 Women's Tennis Elisabeth Calander highlighted SIUE's fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament with her second straight singles title. SIUE capped off the season with a third-place finish at the national tournament. The team featured Kris Borowy, Monica Briddhel, Laurie Foederer, Susan Miller, Janet Petra, Lisa Schuito, Patty Tiddy and Michelle Wreen. 2007 Softball SIUE softball captured its first NCAA Division II softball crown with a 3-2, 12-inning win over Lock Haven in the championship game. The 3-hour, 15-minute contest capped off a 16-game winning streak for the Cougars that included a Great Lakes Valley Conference title and an NCAA Division II Great Lakes Regional Title. Kaitlin Colosimo, who had two no-hitters during the NCAA Tournament, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. Ashley Price was credited with the game-winning RBI in the 12th inning. Colosimo joined Jodie Ohlau, Libby Lenart and Kaeleigh Rousey on the All-Tournament team. Other key members of the national championship team included Chaleen Rumpf, Abbie Bates, Emily Lenart, Mallory Ruggles, Nicole Beecher, Lauren Zembruski, Courtney Mall, Haylee Eubanks, Sabra McCune, Amanda Pucel, Carly Wildenradt, Lindsey Laas and Katy Biggs.