EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville announced today due to the public safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and the Retore Illinois Plan, the December commencement will be done with a virtual ceremony. There will not be an in-person commencement in December, SIUE said.

Virtual ceremonies will be posted on the commencement website at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

"Unfortunately, we will not be hosting an in-person celebration on Saturday, Dec. 19, as we had hoped," SIUE said in the release. "Safety remains our top priority. Therefore, we do not feel comfortable bringing people to campus amid rising COVID-19 concerns and related IDHS regulations. This is disappointing but necessary for the health and well-being of all involved. We want to assure you, we will continue to keep in touch after the fall 2020 commencement to invite all graduates back for an in-person commencement when we are able to bring large groups back to campus."

Any graduate who does not apply to graduate before Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, will not be included in the fall 2020 commencement program or virtual slides on Friday, Dec. 18.

