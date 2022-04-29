EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) has issued an update to students about its masking policy, both for the upcoming spring commencement ceremonies and the summer semester ahead. The university also announced a finals week schedule for voluntary COVID-19 testing at three different campuses.

In an email to students on Friday, James Minor - the newest chancellor of SIUE - said this weekend is the first of the university’s Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies and asked attendees to be respectful in light of the masking policy.

“I write to remind you that masks are optional at commencement,” Minor wrote in the email. “Please be kind and respectful as people make personal decisions regarding mask wearing.”

When the summer term begins on May 9, the university’s current masking policies will remain in effect, according to the email. Face masks will remain optional in most university spaces, but faculty will still be allowed to determine mask-wearing requirements in their own instructional spaces.

Voluntary COVID-19 testing will be available for students during finals week, from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5, according to the email. Hours will be from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on the Edwardsville campus, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. on the Alton campus and 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 only at the East St. Louis campus.

For more updates and information on COVID-19 at SIUE, visit siue.edu/coronavirus.

