EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE and West Virginia battled to a 0-0 double-overtime draw in Mid-American Conference men's soccer Saturday night at Korte Stadium.

SIUE moved to 8-4-3 overall and 2-1-1 in MAC play. West Virginia is now 6-7-2 overall and 0-3-1 in the MAC.

"It was a tough, good college soccer game," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "West Virginia is a quality team. There were some ebbs and flows. I thought we were better in the first half and they were better in the second half. It was pretty even in the overtimes.

The Cougars managed the only shot on goal in the first half and outshot the Mountaineers 4-3. West Virginia turned the tables and outpaced the Cougars 10-2 in shots in the second 45 minutes. They put five shots on goal.

SIUE goalkeeper Noah Heim made four saves and recorded his eighth career shutout. WVU goalkeeper Steve Tekesky also made four saves.

"We bent but didn't break," Wassermann said of the defense. "At the same time, I thought we could have punched one in and turned the tide in the first half, but we couldn't put it away and at the end of the day you live with the result."

Shots were even in the two overtime periods, 4-4.

The game was the final regular-season home game for SIUE, which recognized 11 seniors prior to the game.

Team manager and former player Arman Akbarzadeh, Danel Calvillo, Nathan Chalus, Jorge Gonzalez, Noah Heim, Colin Hilpert, Carl Hinkson, Matthias Krigbaum, Lachlan McLean, Jorgen Pettersen and Kashaun Smith each were honored before kickoff.

SIUE picked up a point with the tie to keep pace in MAC. The Cougars are now even with Western Michigan with seven points for second place. The two schools trail Akron (10 points) by three points. SIUE will finish the regular season on the road against Western Michigan Saturday.

"Western Michigan is extremely competitive," Wassermann said. "They have had a good season and it will be a good test on the road for us."

Kickoff is slated for noon, central time.

