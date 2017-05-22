EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and St. Louis Community College have partnered to offer students 2+2 program options in a variety of mathematics specializations through the College of Arts and Sciences’ (CAS) Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

The first 2+2 Partnership Program launched between the institutions will ensure a seamless transfer experience as students transition from St. Louis Community College into areas of actuarial sciences, applied mathematics, mathematics education, statistics or pure mathematics at SIUE.

“This partnership will assist area students in the pursuit of their advanced degree in an efficient and effective manner,” said George Pelekanos, PhD, distinguished research professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. “We look forward to welcoming more students to SIUE through this collaborative program, as together with St. Louis Community College, we focus on the continued success of students of this region and the vitality of our institutions.”

“We are excited to collaborate with SIUE on these mathematics partnerships,” added Joyce Starr Johnson, PhD, interim associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at St. Louis Community College. “They provide our students with clear pathways to exciting career opportunities and excellent guidance on how to maximize educational resources to meet their personal and professional goals.”

In SIUE’s 2013 strategic plan, the institution set a goal to have 50 2+2 agreements in place by 2018. Through such positive partnership programs, the University is well on its way achieving that goal and surpassing it.

For more information on this 2+2 Partnership Program, visit siue.edu/transfer.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

Photo: George Pelekanos, PhD, distinguished research professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics.