EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) and John A. Logan College (JALC) have announced an enhanced articulation agreement to provide a pathway for students to achieve a bachelor’s in nursing (BSN).

The SIUE and JALC path to a BSN allows students to complete their general education courses at JALC, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

Students can take classes at JALC for three years and begin a job in their profession, while working online to obtain their BSN from SIUE.

“We are pleased to join with the SIUE School of Nursing to offer our students the opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s in nursing, while working and living in southern Illinois. This collaborative agreement puts the needs of our students and community first,” said JALC Dean of Academic Affairs Stephanie Chaney Hartford, PhD.

“The partnership between JALC and the SIUE School of Nursing demonstrates a mutual commitment of offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education to students who want to become nurses and advance within their profession,” said SON Dean Laura Bernaix, PhD, RN. “This partnership will undoubtedly contribute toward ensuring a robust nursing workforce in southern Illinois.”

For more information, contact JALC at 618-985-3741 or jalc.edu/nursing, or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic- programs.

About John A. Logan College

John A. Logan College is a diverse learning and teaching community committed to improving individual life and society through high-quality, accessible educational programs and engaged learning opportunities.

About SIUE School of Nursing

The SIUE School of Nursing’s programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

