EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SIUE SON) alumnus Kwamane Liddell has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2017. The list recognizes “the future leaders of the region and local business community.”

Liddell, a Bellwood native, achieved a bachelor’s in nursing from SIUE in 2014 after completing the SON’s regional baccalaureate nursing program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC). The dual-enrollment program allows students to fulfill their undergraduate requirements and complete the SIUE nursing curriculum at SIUC.

“SIUE’s regional program was the perfect fit for me,” Liddell said. “The first few courses laid the foundation that I needed to become a strong nurse. Clinical rotations were my favorite parts of the program. I am a hands-on learner, so those allowed me to reinforce the things that I was taught in the classroom, and exposed me to nurse leaders.”

Liddell began his career in healthcare as a housekeeper, and progressively advanced to a certified nurse assistant and a unit secretary. His personal drive and passion for healthcare, supported by his academic foundation, have advanced his professional journey.

He is currently pursuing a dual juris doctor and master of health administration at Saint Louis University. Additionally, he is a house supervisor at St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis.

“I plan to leverage my clinical experiences to advance in healthcare business and administration,” Liddell said. “There are endless opportunities to improve healthcare provision. We are always looking for ways to raise the bar, and it is extremely rewarding when our efforts improve the lives of patients.”

“I always set ambitious goals and give my best effort, but this experience is extremely humbling,” he added. “This type of recognition is confirmation for me that I am on the right path on my journey to make world-class care available to all.”

For more information on the SIUE SON regional baccalaureate nursing program at SIUC, visit siue.edu/nursing.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s fully accredited programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.

