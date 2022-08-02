EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus Brett Sheroky is returning to his hometown of Belleville to showcase his musical talents, which have caught the attention of multiple top country music artists.

“I have had artists like Blake Shelton, Granger Smith, Jake Owen, and 2022 American Idol winner Noah Thompson record my songs,” said Sheroky, who moved to Nashville to pursue his passion for songwriting. “Matt Stell currently has my song ‘Man Made’ on country radio.”

Sheroky earned a bachelor’s and master’s from SIUE in speech language pathology in 2006 and 2008, respectively. For a decade, he worked as a speech therapist by day and perfected his songwriting by night. In 2020, Sheroky signed his first publishing deal with SeaGayle Music, gaining the attention of artists and record labels.

Sheroky will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at the Venue on Main in Belleville. The show will be a songwriter round, featuring Sheroky and three other songwriters who will sing their original songs and share the stories behind their creation.

The SIUE Alumni Association will host a pre-show reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Venue on Main. Reception registration is $10 per person and will include an array of appetizers and a cash bar. A limited number of tickets for the show are also available for $10 each. Alumni interested in attending should register at siue-brett-sheroky-reception. eventbrite.com.

“Being able to come back to my hometown and show folks what I have been up to since I left is a special feeling,” Sheroky added. “The foundations of my music career were formed playing in and around Belleville.”

As he shifts focus to his own music career, Sheroky’s new song “Life Ain’t Always Pretty” was released on Friday, July 29, and can be found on all major streaming services. To listen to his work, visit hyperfollow.com/BrettSheroky.

