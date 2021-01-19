EDWARDSVILLE – A local startup owned and operated by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) alumnus Andrew Martinussen and business partner Andrew Mayhall is experiencing accelerated growth thanks to receipt of a competitive $50,000 Arch Grant.

Their company, 3D Gloop!, produces 3D printing adhesives designed to adhere the most common plastics in the industry. Arch Grants are provided annually to assist growth of early-stage startups in the St. Louis region. With this added financial boost, the duo aims to expand the company’s reach, and execute on an expansive product vision and roadmap.

“3D Gloop! derived from a personal project and quickly transitioned into a fully functioning company,” said Martinussen, of Edwardsville, who first ran into issues with bed, and part adhesion while creating a 3D wheelchair for his dog. That challenge transformed into opportunity.

Martinussen earned a bachelor’s of mechanical engineering from the SOE in 2016. He and lifelong friend Mayhall launched 3D Gloop! in June 2018. Since then, the bootstrapped startup has experienced explosive growth, delivering more than 14,000 products to 47 countries worldwide.

Their product is “ludicrously strong glue for 3D prints.” The 3D printing pioneers note their unique adhesive formula results in the “strongest and most reliable bond compared to any other adhesive on the market.”

“We were ecstatic and humbled to have received an Arch Grant,” Martinussen said. “It will help legitimize our company and accelerate its growth.”

“3D Gloop! was founded out of a personal need that we later found to be widespread,” Mayhall explained. “The receipt of this grant has brought inspiration and determination to build 3D Gloop! into a household name and become synonymous with the word ‘sticky.’ The team at Arch Grants is doing everything they can to support us and help us achieve that vision. We cannot thank them enough for their support and the work they are doing for the startup ecosystem.”

The co-founders note their complementary skillsets with “solid overlaps,” which have contributed to their business success. According to a 3D Gloop! press release, Martinussen is a first generation American following the American dream, and Mayhall is a serial entrepreneur with expansive experience with startups. Mayhall also boasts nearly 10 years of experience with mechanical, electrical and chemical engineering.

“We are constantly innovating and continuing to grow our products and our networks of resellers,” Martinussen said. “As an entrepreneur, it’s critical to gain consumer feedback. New products are evolutionary.”

“Entrepreneurship is hard and, in many cases, brutal,” Mayhall adds. “But most importantly, it’s about individual growth. If you stick with it and aspire to overcome the challenges you face along the way, whether it’s with writing your software, synthesizing your compound, or building the prototype product, you will be successful because you’re learning. Go out there and do something you’re proud to call your own, move, embrace failure and strive to constantly teach yourself something new. Success is found within your own individual growth.”

Martinussen is inspiring the next generation of problem-solvers as he remains an active supporter of the SOE’s Solar Car Racing Team. Once a team member, he understands the value add of applied experiences. Now, 3D Gloops! helps by donating its products and experience to the team.

“Extracurricular activities like Solar Car allow you to solve real problems, work as part of a team, learn how to prepare technical documents, summarize and validate your designs, and gives great opportunities to talk to outside companies and work on limited budgets,” Martinussen explained.

For more information on 3D Gloop!, visit 3DGloop.com or follow @3DGloop on Twitter.

The SIUE School of Engineering is one of the largest engineering schools in the region. It offers comprehensive and affordable engineering programs with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Fowler Student Design Center.