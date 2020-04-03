SIUE Alumni Association Encourages Contributions to Donation Fund for 400 Still on Campus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association made an announcement on Friday that approximately 400 students remain on campus during the COVID-19 epidemic and even more lack the necessary resources to continue classes online or cover essential expenses during the shelter-in-place order. Article continues after sponsor message The Alumni encouraged alums and residents to consider making a gift to the SIUE Student Emergency Assistance Fund to help fellow Cougars today. For more details, visit www.siuegive.com Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending