EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association made an announcement on Friday that approximately 400 students remain on campus during the COVID-19 epidemic and even more lack the necessary resources to continue classes online or cover essential expenses during the shelter-in-place order.

The Alumni encouraged alums and residents to consider making a gift to the SIUE Student Emergency Assistance Fund to help fellow Cougars today.

For more details, visit www.siuegive.com

 