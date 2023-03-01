EDWARDSVILLE – Elizabeth Frattura, CFP, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville business administration alumna and Morgan Stanley Family Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Chicago Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s list of Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State for 2023.

“It is truly an honor to see my name included and to be recognized for my contributions to this industry,” said Frattura. “During my 16-year tenure at Morgan Stanley, I have always admired and looked up to the women who make up Forbes top advisors. “I am especially thankful for my clients, colleagues and mentors who have helped make this possible by believing and investing in me.”

Forbes’ “Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State” is a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“We are very proud to call Elizabeth one of our alums,” said Tim Schoenecker, PhD, dean of SIUE’s School of Business. “Having her earn this recognition is no surprise to anyone that knows her, given her sharp intellect and great work ethic. We are very fortunate that she continues to give back to her alma mater in several important ways.”

“I am pleased that Elizabeth Frattura is representing Morgan Stanley,” commented Mark Evans, Branch Manager of Morgan Stanley’s Chicago office. “To be named to this list recognizes Elizabeth’s experience, professionalism and dedication to the needs of her valued clients.”

Frattura, a first-generation college student, grew up in a historically blue-collar family. SIUE was her introduction to business applications.

"My degree from SIUE was really the first building block for making a successful career,” Frattura reflected. “SIUE gave me the confidence and a multi-faceted perspective of business knowledge that prepared me to enter the competitive business world. I have a profound appreciation for the power of education and the opportunities it opened.”

"My first finance course at SIUE was a formative experience and really opened my eyes to a career path in this field,” she added. “When I look back and think about the people and places that have helped me achieve success, I am very thankful for the hard work ethic and dedication that was instilled in me through my farm upbringing, and the strong foundation I received from SIUE which ultimately made a difference in the direction and success of my professional career.”

Frattura continues to be involved at SIUE, serving on the Board of Director’s for SIUE’s Foundation for the last nine years.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to give back to the university that gave so much to me,” Frattura concluded. “I look forward to continuing to stay involved with the SIUE community and help mentor current students to pave their path forward.”

Source: Forbes.com (February 2023) Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors & Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In- State rankings awarded in 2023. This ranking was determined based on an evaluation process conducted by SHOOK Research LLC (the research company) in partnership with Forbes (the publisher) during the period from 9/30/21 - 9/30/22. Neither Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC nor its Financial Advisors or Private Wealth Advisors paid a fee to SHOOK Research LLC for placement on its rankings. This ranking is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research LLC and this ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience; investors must carefully choose the right Financial Advisor or team for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. This ranking is not indicative of the Financial Advisor’s future performance. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC is not affiliated with SHOOK Research LLC or Forbes. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com . ©2023 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.

