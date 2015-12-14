Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alum Eric George has returned to his Midwestern roots as director of hospitality at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. From Blues games and other sporting events to concerts, major shows and more, George is responsible for ensuring a quality service environment at the venue.

George achieved his MBA from SIUE in 2005. While pursuing his advanced degree, the Ohio native worked as a graduate assistant in campus recreation. The combined educational and management experience accelerated his career progression in his desired field.

“The classroom and informal learning experiences at SIUE have served me well throughout my career,” George said. “As a graduate assistant, I was involved in the management of student staff, which was an opportunity not gained by many in their early to mid-20s. I used that opportunity as a springboard into future management roles.”

The businessman has worked in various positions on both coasts throughout the last decade. In his current position, George says it’s his team’s responsibility to make sure everyone who visits Scottrade Center has a wonderful experience.

“There is truly no off-season here,” he says. “Working a concert one night, a hockey game the next, followed by a family show a few days later can be hectic. But throughout my career, I’ve been lucky enough to work with great people and create great memories for our team members, guests and myself.

“Some might think that working with upset guests to resolve negative experiences is a challenging part of the job, but as cliché as it sounds, I truly enjoy those opportunities. Those negative comments are opportunities to engage our guests on a deeper level and show them how much our organization cares about the guest experience at this venue.”

