EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville administration sent out a release about a student who was apparently shot and critically wounded in what appeared to be a random act of gun violence on Thursday night, off-campus at 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 270 and Illinois Route 157.

The male nursing student was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck. He is in critical condition at this time. A female nursing student was driving the car.

This was the message from Chancellor Randy Pembrook, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, Vice Chancellor for Advancement Rachel Stack, Vice Chancellor for Administration Morris Taylor, and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple to faculty, staff, and students from SIUE administration:

"Our SIUE community’s thoughts and prayers are with a fellow student, who was injured in what appears to be a random act of gun violence, last night off-campus. The student was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. The family has been contacted.

"Our thanks to the Illinois State Police, who quickly apprehended four suspects. We greatly appreciate the collegial, collaborative working relationship that the SIUE Police Department has with local and regional law enforcement agencies. The SIUE Police Department’s quick response to a 911 call led to police presence on campus last night related to the search for suspects."

Administration: Gunshots Reported Heard At Axis Apartments At 11:20 P.M.

The SIUE administration also reported the following: "In a separate, non-related incident last night, alleged gunshots were reported at Axis Apartments at approximately 11:20 p.m. That situation is being investigated.

"SIUE continues to prioritize community safety. In addition to our E-Lert emergency notification system, students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to download the Rave Guardian app to protect themselves, friends, and colleagues, by building a private safety network. This app provides instant communication with friends, family, campus safety, and 911.

"SIUE Police provides a personal escort service to those individuals who feel apprehensive about walking alone, in addition to the many one-button emergency telephones across campus. More information about safety services is available on the SIUE Police website."

The following is a list of resources available to members of the campus community:

On-Campus

To support acceptance, coping, and grieving, short-term options are available through Counseling Services, co-located with Health Services in the lower level of the Student Success Center (adjacent to the Morris University Center), suite 0222. By calling x2842, Psychotherapists are available for the following:

Crisis Support

Individual Therapy

Attend on-campus memorial events

Facilitate group, classroom, or team discussions/debriefings

Digital

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255)

Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741 to access a trained crisis counselor

Psychoeducational Materials

Grief

Self-care

Local Community Resources

NAMI

Heartlinks

