EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s College of Arts and Sciences has announced a new Professional Leadership Strategies Post-Baccalaureate Certificate within the Department of Public Administration and Policy Analysis (PAPA), which can be completed online in less than one year.

The certificate is designed to prepare administrators to become better leaders regardless of where they are in their careers or organization, and offers leadership training that has applicability for professionals in any field through a series of specially designed courses offered in a compact format.

“Too often professionals will find themselves being promoted or appointed into a position of leadership without having been prepared to lead,” said Drew Dolan, PhD, program director and professor in the Department of Public PAPA. “The Professional Leadership Strategies certificate is constructed to train individuals to be prepared to lead in current positions and for future opportunities. The course materials have immediate applicability and lifetime value.”

The program is designed for individuals in a wide range of degree fields and career backgrounds. Each of the leadership courses has been designed with an assumption that all students will be starting from the same point. The materials covered, cases analyzed, and examples used have been selected to offer leadership training that has broad professional applicability.

“All the courses taken in the certificate program may be used for elective credit in the Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree,” Dolan said. “Students in, or alumni of, the MPA program or graduate students from other programs that have taken any of the leadership courses for elective credit in their graduate programs may count the course(s) toward the certificate.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The goal of the post-baccalaureate certificate is to prepare administrators for leadership roles at all levels of an organization and is designed for both pre- and mid-career individuals. The credential is a tool designed to extend the knowledge, skills, and abilities of graduate students into the professional realm of leadership.

“The certificate will provide professionals with a solid foundation of leadership strategies for becoming a better leader individually, mentoring others in the organizations to grow as leaders, and aiding board, council, and committee members in leading organizations and communities,” stated Dolan.

The MPA program’s mission is to prepare individuals for administrative careers in the public and nonprofit sectors. Serving pre-career and practitioner students, the program offers relevant education and training for those already employed in the public and nonprofit sectors and those planning to enter careers in government and nonprofit organizations.

“By offering a post-baccalaureate certificate in professional leadership strategies, we continue to offer relevant, applied management skill courses designed for working professionals,” said Nancy Huyck, DPA, chair and associate professor in the Department of PAPA. “By offering a variety of targeted electives fully online, we remain committed to providing education and resources in ways that support the needs and interests of our diverse student enrollment.”

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students, helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region’s workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

More like this: