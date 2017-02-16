EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP), in collaboration with Alton Memorial Hospital, BJC HealthCare and the American Diabetes Association, screened 105 participants at the 11th annual Free Diabetes Education Program at SIUE’s Morris University Center Saturday, Feb. 11.

The annual free program provided information and featured topics related to both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes. Participants had the opportunity to attend speaker sessions, a vendor fair, receive free screenings and a free lunch, and spoke directly with healthcare professionals.

Session topics included:

Dietary supplements – is natural better?

Healthy eating on the go

Weight loss strategies – from medications to apps

Diabetes treatment – new era of medications

Nineteen community vendors presented insight to patients and caregivers on how they can assist with the daily management of diabetes. More than 40 SIUE SOP students assisted in the event.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

