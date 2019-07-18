EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved contracts for the Founders Hall Swing Space renovation, established open-service contracts to retain general contractor services and purchased the Blackboard course management software license for the Edwardsville campus during its regularly scheduled meeting on the Springfield campus

The board approved contracts worth $795,222 for the phase 2 Founders Hall renovation, swing space fit-out and relocation services as part of SIUE’s 21st century buildings plan. Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., of Granite City, will manage the general work for $160,143. Pyramid Electrical Contractors, Inc., of Fairview Heights, will execute the electrical work for $71,679. Fry-Wagner Moving & Storage, of Earth City, Mo., will handle the relocation activities for $563,400.

Founders Hall’s original primary electrical, lighting, plumbing, window and mechanical systems require updating as they no longer meet current safety, energy and seismic codes. The renovation requires occupants of the two lower floors to be temporarily relocated to the Science East building and the Vadalabene Center. Once the renovation is complete, the occupants will return to Founders. The renovation is funded by facilities fees.

The board also approved open-service contracts with Holland Construction Services, of Swansea, Interior Construction Services, of St. Louis, Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., and R & W Builders, Inc., of Belleville. The vendors are retained for various small SIUE projects, which would include various building and utility systems, on the Edwardsville, Alton and East St. Louis campuses. The contract amounts will be based upon actual need for the services at the time of any work.

The first contract will become effective July 22, 2019, with renewal options for up to five consecutive one-year periods beginning July 1, 2020. The contracts allow the approved vendors to furnish all labor, equipment, tools, and materials for the small construction projects. While the individual vendor contracts may provide services up to $500,000 annually, the individual projects will not exceed $100,000. Work will be funded through the project budget requiring the service.

The board also approved a five-year, $1,300,676 contract with Blackboard, Inc., to purchase the Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS) license through June 30, 2024. The LMS is currently used by an average of 3,400 courses, 13,000 students and 800 faculty each semester in traditional, hybrid and online courses. The five-year license ensures uninterrupted service for SIUE. ITS student fee accounts will fund the contract.

The LMS provides faculty with a consistent, adaptable teaching and learning environment to create, maintain and deliver course material. Blackboard’s mobile applications also provide faculty and students with a link to their courses and learning tools through mobile devices. Blackboard analytics help with enrollment, retention, student success and degree completion.

