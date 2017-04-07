EDWARSDVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved a contract to purchase comprehensive National Council Licensure Examination-Registered Nurse (NCLEX) preparation and curriculum support for the School of Nursing (SON) during its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus.

The contract was awarded to Assessment Technologies Institute, LLC, of Leawood, Kan., at an annual approximate cost of $500,000 for up to five years. The assessment and preparation package will support all pre-licensure students at the Edwardsville and regional Carbondale programs.

Article continues after sponsor message

The board also approved a five-year $875,000 contract with Wallis Petroleum, LC., dba Gigi’s Commissary, LLC, of Cuba, Mo., for the purchase of sandwiches, salads, snacks and like items for resale in the Morris University Center Union Station, Freshens and the Commons Grill.

Additionally, the board approved development of plans and cost estimates to replace the natural turf at SIUE’s Outdoor Recreation Complex, specifically the soccer/football and softball fields, with synthetic turf. The proposed renovation would extend the playing and practice seasons for club sports teams and intramural play, and provide playing surfaces that are more durable and rain tolerant. The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million and would be funded through University student recreation operations and reserve funds. Final project and budget approval will require board action.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: