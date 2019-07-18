EDWARDSVILLE - During its regularly scheduled meeting on the Springfield campus, the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees (BOT) today approved Mark Luer, PharmD, FCCP, as dean of the SIUE School of Pharmacy (SOP) and Robin Hughes, PhD, as dean of the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB).

Luer steps into the role after serving as interim dean since July 2018. A longtime contributor to the SOP’s success, he is highly regarded as a collaborative and inclusive leader who is strongly committed to the SOP’s advancement.

Under Luer’s leadership, the SOP has continued to produce pharmacy candidates that are among the nation’s best in board pass rates and assessments, ranking number one among the eight programs in Illinois and Missouri for first attempt North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination® (NAPLEX) board pass rates. Among the School’s other major accomplishments have been advancements in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hughes will assume her new role at SIUE on Thursday, Aug. 1. She arrives on campus after serving as professor of higher education and student affairs, and professor of urban education at Indiana University (IU) School of Education, Indianapolis. Hughes was appointed as senior advisor to the chancellor of Indiana University, Purdue University, Indianapolis (IUPUI) and vice president of IU for Race and Accountability in Campus Programs in August 2018.

Hughes brings to SIUE her scholarly expertise in African American students and faculty experiences, African American students’ educational success, critical race theory and educational and social settings, and student-athletes and supports, specifically identity, experience and history.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: