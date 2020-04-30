EDWARDSVILLE – During its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus, the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved contracts to provide trash and recycling removal services for the Edwardsville, Alton and East St. Louis campuses along with the SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Centers. The board also revised a contract for the School of Dental Medicine’s (SDM) Advanced Care Clinic (ACC).

Allied Waste Transportation, Inc., of Edwardsville, will service the Morris University Center and University Housing Facilities Management at an annual cost of $170,000. Waste Management, of St. Louis, will service SIUE Facilities Management, the NCERC at SIUE and SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Centers at an annual cost of $130,000. The University may renew the one-year contracts with four one-year optional renewals, ending in June 2025. The actual cost will depend upon the University’s usage and any increases to the buildings serviced on the campuses. Funding will be provided by departmental operating funds.

As the result of a plumbing contractor withdrawing its bid in the ACC’s overall $11.5-million project, the board selected Kane Mechanical Group LLC, of East Alton, to perform the plumbing services at a cost of $660,370. This was an increase of $63,214 from the previous bid. ACC funding is provided by grants, SDM reserves, University Plant funds and internal/external financing.

The board authorized the Office of Student Affairs, the Kimmel Leadership Center and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics to purchase printed apparel and promotional items from four different approved vendors: The Andrew Patrick Co. dba Casual Tees, of Ellisville, Mo.; Winning Streak, of Dupo; SJB Promotions, of Mason City; and World of Promotions, of Grove Village. The initial one-year contract is valued at approximately $400,000 with five one-year optional renewals. The respective departments will fund the purchases.

