EDWARDSVILLE– Established international dentists are perfecting their skills and pursuing doctor of dental medicine (DMD) degrees through the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine’s (SIU SDM) competitive International Advanced Placement Program (IAPP).

The program launched in 2016, offering a unique opportunity for dentists who have graduated from an international dental school to gain the necessary qualifications to obtain a license to practice in the United States. The specialized IAPP allows cohorts of six. The SIU SDM will accept its fifth class in 2020.

“The IAPP program has allowed the School of Dental Medicine to help internationally trained dentists to continue to practice their chosen profession upon relocation to the U.S.,” said SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “Entry into our program is extremely competitive, and we have had the great fortune of graduating some incredibly talented dentists. These students have also added a new level of cultural diversity to our program, which has benefitted students, faculty, staff and patients.”

Jamie Terrill, a native of Guatemala, became a dentist in 2012 and practiced for two years in her home country. Upon moving to the U.S. following an engagement, she was eager to continue the career she loves and work toward a license to practice in the states.

“The International Advanced Placement Program has been the most amazing experience,” Terrill noted. “It allows you to continue your dreams and pursue even more than what you have achieved in your previous career.”

Terrill has developed a passion for pediatric dentistry during the program. She emphasizes the School of Dental Medicine’s team approach to treatment as a valuable indicator of its commitment to patient care.

“I have found a family in the School of Dental Medicine,” Terrill explained. “The faculty and students respect and embrace patient needs, and work together as a team. Through the International Advanced Placement Program, I have grown as a professional, my international relationships have expanded thanks to the diversity in our program, my English communication and approach to patients has improved, and I’ve gotten a chance to see the Latin community in the surrounding area.”

Terrill is slated to complete the IAPP in June 2020. Following graduation, she will pursue specialty training in pediatric dentistry.

For more information on the SIU SDM’s IAPP, visit siue.edu/dental/iapp.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=QHDzAr8lTRw&feature=youtu.be

