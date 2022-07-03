EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) has announced its annual Dean’s Scholarship and Dr. Larry A. Lowe Memorial Scholarship recipients.

The Dean’s Scholarship was created to reward academic merit, assist financial aid, and increase student diversity within the SIU SDM. This year’s Dean’s Scholarship recipients include Talia Just, of Oak Brook, Noah Kippenbrock, of Carbondale, Mitchell Muller, of Petersburg, and Jesse Snyder, of Aledo. Each has been awarded $10,000 for the 2022-23 academic year. The awards represent the most generous Dean’s Scholarship Awards to date.

In response to her scholarship award, Just expressed her gratitude and thanked her fellow classmates, professors, and family for their support. The scholarship allows her to focus on finishing her last year strong before pursuing a specialization in orofacial pain.

“Dental school is challenging,” she said. “The SDM community has always been supportive and encouraging while pushing us to be the best future dentist we can be.”

Kippenbrock aims to be an orthodontist with his own practice, seconding that receiving this scholarship relieves financial stress.

“It means a lot to be recognized at this level. The generous gift will help to offset my student loans,” said Kippenbrock. “It has been quite a memorable experience traversing a doctorate degree in the middle of a pandemic. I am thankful to all of my mentors for their support during this journey.”

Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, SDM faculty have helped each student grow in their education.

“My three years at SIU SDM have been unique due to the pandemic, but the faculty and students have been resilient and flexible to maximize our learning process,” said Muller. “The SIU SDM provides an excellent dental education with dedicated clinical faculty to help us grow into dentists that are ready to provide quality service to the public following graduation.”

“Once I graduate, I plan to work in the local area,” Snyder added. “I have enjoyed my time here at SDM and look forward to giving back as an alum.”

The recipients of this year’s Dr. Larry A. Lowe Memorial Scholarships are Kalpana Kanyal, of New Delhi, and Kwame Ababio, of Woodridge. Each recipient has been awarded $2,500 for the 2022-23 academic year. The annual scholarship was established by Sherry Baker in memory of her late husband, a SIU SDM Class of 1977 alumnus.

In addition to the financial burden the scholarship helps lessen, Kanyal and Ababio are both appreciative of how the SDM program and recipients of this scholarship are helping prepare them for their future endeavors in the field.

“I feel fortunate to be a part of the SIU SDM, as this school gives immense exposure to various clinical procedures under the supervision of outstanding faculty,” said Kanyal. “In addition, I am gaining research experience by being an assistant, which is adding to my clinical and academic knowledge.”

“I appreciate everyone’s effort at the SDM,” added Ababio. “How hard faculty, staff, and students have worked during the COVID-19 pandemic is commendable. I am utterly grateful that my dedication is already being noticed. Many thanks to the family of Dr. Lowe for their generosity.”

SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students with the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

