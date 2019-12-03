SPRINGFIELD - Family physicians in eight Illinois communities are hosting students from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine through December 20. The students are participating in the school’s Family Medicine Preceptorship Program.

[Editor: See the list below for the student or physician from your community.]

The experience provides an opportunity for students to use their medical knowledge in a clinic setting under the supervision of an experienced physician. The students choose from more than 160 family practice physicians in Illinois for their preceptorship experience. They will graduate from medical school in May 2021, then pursue advanced training in a specific area of medicine before beginning practice. Since 1981, 2,678 students have participated in the program, which is offered by the school’s Department of Family and Community Medicine.

Established in 1970, the mission of SIU School of Medicine is to assist the people of central and southern Illinois in meeting their health care needs through education, patient care, research and service to the community. An international leader in medical education, the school is based in Carbondale and Springfield and is specifically oriented to educating new physicians prepared to practice in Illinois. Since 1975, 2,953 physicians have earned SIU medical degrees. For information, call SIU Medicine’s main number, 217-545-8000, or visit www.siumed.edu.

Preceptor Students

Travis Fulk, son of Steven and Cheryl Fulk of Effingham, is the guest of Nathan Roberts, MD, with Shelbyville Medical Center.

Quentin Guillory, son of Karen Guillory-West of Lake Charles, Louisiana, is the guest of the SIU Center for Family Medicine in Carbondale.

Katie Lincoln, daughter of Craig and Diane Lincoln of Morris, is the guest of Clare Williams, MD, with Murphysboro Health Center.

Maria Mosley, daughter of Robert and Dr. Katherine Mosley of Springfield, is the guest of Phillip Johnson, MD, at Litchfield Family Practice Center.

Alexandria Mullink, daughter of Steve and Brandie Mullink of Girard, is the guest of Kate Wilkens, MD, at Carlinville Family Healthcare.

Matt Riley, son of Todd Riley of Aviston and Susan Riley of Columbia, is the guest of Todd Vonderheide, MD, with Rural Health Associates in Freeburg.

Emily Wade, daughter of Trev Wade of Stonington and Catherine Wade of Taylorville, is the guest of SIU Center for Family Medicine in Decatur.





