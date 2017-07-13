EDWARDSVILLE - Three outstanding year-four students have been honored with the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine’s (SIU SDM) Dean’s Scholarship. Recipients Austin LaMay, of Bethalto, Evelyn Nord, of Galesburg, and Kevin Wolf, of Springfield, have each been awarded $5,000 for the 2017-18 academic year.

“These students will surely make a significant impact on the field of dentistry and the communities they serve upon completion of their doctor of dental medicine degrees,” said Bruce Rotter, DMD and dean of the SIU SDM. “Their respective journeys and accomplishments in life have distinguished them as deserving of this honor.”

SIU SDM alumni, faculty and friends have contributed to secure funding for student scholarship support. The recipients expressed their deep appreciation for the award and view it as a reminder to make a difference in the lives of others.

“This award serves as a reminder to give back in life, not just to those who helped me along the way, but also to my community as a provider,” said Nord, who plans to be a general practitioner in her community.

“I am incredibly grateful for the generosity of those that have made this scholarship possible for me, as well as past and future students,” added LaMay. “After graduation, I hope to attend a residency to pursue my goal of becoming a pediatric dentist and working with kids. This award will greatly help offset the costs associated with applying to those programs.”

Wolf also plans to continue his dental education upon graduation and looks forward to a career in dentistry.

“To be selected from my cohort comprised of hard-working and dedicated individuals is an honor,” he said. “Everyone in the dental field works together to provide the best care possible for our patients, both through treatment and education. I am grateful for the opportunity to practice dentistry for the rest of my life.”

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

