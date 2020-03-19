SIU School of Dental Medicine Postpones Commencement Exercises
March 19, 2020 1:13 PM
ALTON - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the SIU School of Dental Medicine announced today that because of the coronavirus, it has postponed spring commencement.
The school said options are still being considered to honor the students for their achievements and it would appreciate thoughts and suggestions for spring exercises.
