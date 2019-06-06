EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine completed its 2019 commencement exercise, bestowing doctor of dental medicine degrees upon 58 students during a ceremony held Saturday, June 1, in the SIUE Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom.

The names of the graduates are attached, categorized by hometown, then name, alphabetically.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

See links below for graduate list:

/articles/pdf/6061940757-SIUSchoolofDentalMedicineSpring2019GraduateList.pdf

