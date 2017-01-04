Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-10, 0-1 OVC) at

Eastern Kentucky (7-9, 0-1 OVC)

Thu., Jan. 5, 7 p.m. CT

Alumni Coliseum

Richmond, Kentucky

TV: None

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott)

Article continues after sponsor message

OPENING TIP

SIUE opened its sixth Ohio Valley Conference season Saturday. The Cougars have a 29-52 overall record in OVC play. SIUE is 8-32 all-time in OVC road games.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 11-32 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

Tennessee Tech fended off the Cougars 72-66 Saturday at Vadalabene Center. The Cougars made 22 of 37 fouls shots, while the Golden Eagles hit 17 of 22 free throws. SIUE's missed fouls shots hampered Cougar comebacks in the second game. SIUE never led the second half, though the Cougars got to within 58-57 with 6:07 remaining. Then Tennessee Tech went to work again and expanded its lead. Jalen Henry scored a team-high 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field. Henry also converted 7 of 12 free throws and snagged seven rebounds.

SERIES STUFF

Tonight is the ninth meeting between the two schools and the series is tied at four wins apiece. SIUE has one win in four tries in Richmond, Kentucky.

More like this: